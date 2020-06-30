All apartments in Arlington
610 12th Street South

610 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

610 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Polished & Refined Christiansburg Corporate Rental Property

When work takes you to the Christiansburg, VA, area, you can rent a hotel room for weeks or months at a time or you can choose a corporate rental with space and amenities to remind you of home. This Christiansburg furnished rental property is available for rentals of at least a month and puts you right in the middle of one of the top areas of the state. The home is only minutes from Blacksburg, Interstate 91, Virginia Tech, and Radford University. Christiansburg is known for being the retail hub of the New River Valley area.

This corporate housing in Christiansburg, VA, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has 1,430 square feet of space, is fully-furnished, and CHBO complete. This home offers parking and views of the mountains and trees. The home comes with central heating, air conditioning, and wireless Internet access. A washer and dryer are also both found in this exquisite home. Guests can also add on maid service for an extra fee if desired.

There are many top employers in this area, ranging from FoxGuard Solutions to Backcountry, DISH, Carillion Clinic, and Kroger. Some of the other common employers for those in the area include Virginia Tech, Montgomery County School Board, Montgomery Regional Hospital, and Lexington Rowe Furniture, Inc. Radford University and New River Community College are also located near the townhome.

This home is located in a popular neighborhood within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, and downtown. This Christiansburg furnished rental property has recently been renovated on the inside and out with luxury furnishings like stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, laminate flooring, and light fixtures. The home is right near the Christiansburg Recreation Center and Aquatic Center for exercise and fun.

The master bedroom has a private bathroom on the main level while there are two other bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms include a large smart television an

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 12th Street South have any available units?
610 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 12th Street South have?
Some of 610 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
610 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 610 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 610 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 610 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 610 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 610 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 610 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 610 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 610 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

