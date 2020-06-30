5996 9TH ROAD N

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Lovely all brick Colonial on a private cul-de-sac in the sought-after neighborhood of Dominion Hills. Hardwood floors throughout the upper and main levels. The finished lower level offers built-in bookcases. This fantastic homes offer three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, picture-perfect living room with a woodburning fireplace. The yard has been was landscaped to include year-round color. This home sits within an easy commute to Pentagon, Ft Myer, Rt 66 & DC. W&OD & Custis bike trails are a block away. 2 blocks to Metrobus 5-7 min trip to Ballston Metro. LANDLORD TO TAKE CARE OF LAWN CARE WHICH INCLUDES LEAF REMOVAL AND MOWING. LANDLORD OFFERS CLEANING SERVICE TWICE A MONTH.