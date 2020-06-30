All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

5996 9TH ROAD N

5996 9th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

5996 9th Road North, Arlington, VA 22205
Dominion Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Lovely all brick Colonial on a private cul-de-sac in the sought-after neighborhood of Dominion Hills. Hardwood floors throughout the upper and main levels. The finished lower level offers built-in bookcases. This fantastic homes offer three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, picture-perfect living room with a woodburning fireplace. The yard has been was landscaped to include year-round color. This home sits within an easy commute to Pentagon, Ft Myer, Rt 66 & DC. W&OD & Custis bike trails are a block away. 2 blocks to Metrobus 5-7 min trip to Ballston Metro. LANDLORD TO TAKE CARE OF LAWN CARE WHICH INCLUDES LEAF REMOVAL AND MOWING. LANDLORD OFFERS CLEANING SERVICE TWICE A MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5996 9TH ROAD N have any available units?
5996 9TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5996 9TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
5996 9TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5996 9TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 5996 9TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5996 9TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 5996 9TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 5996 9TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5996 9TH ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5996 9TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 5996 9TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 5996 9TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 5996 9TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 5996 9TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5996 9TH ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5996 9TH ROAD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5996 9TH ROAD N does not have units with air conditioning.

