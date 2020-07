Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now!!**Adorable, updated 1920s cottage**Lots of windows**Wood floors**Living room opens to side yard & deck**Two bedrooms on main level**Upper level bedroom runs length of house and has a 1/2 bathroom**Fenced yard**Plenty of off-street parking**Gas cooking**Full size washer/dryer**Carlin Springs Elementary and Kenmore Middle School both within a few blocks**Owner will consider one SMALL pet**Super cute, light-filled home!