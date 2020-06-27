All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5624 23RD STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5624 23RD STREET N
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

5624 23RD STREET N

5624 23rd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5624 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Leeway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
pet friendly
Brick Bungalow Style in Tuckahoe Village-Hardwood Floors-Gorgeous Updated Kitchen-Granite-Stainless-Gas Cook-Atrium Door to Awesome Screen Porch w/Vaulted Ceiling-2 Lower Level Family Room-Wet Bar-Den With Built-Ins-Beautiful Lush English Style Gardens w/Patio- Stone Driveway-Pet Case by Case with Pet Rent $50 Per Month-No Cats. Hot Tub As- Is. Exterior Generator As-is. Fire Place in Living Room Not To Be Used (not working).Living/Dining/Beds To Be Painted-Wood Floor in Living/Dining Rooms to be Refinished-New Carpet in Front Bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 23RD STREET N have any available units?
5624 23RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 23RD STREET N have?
Some of 5624 23RD STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 23RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5624 23RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 23RD STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 23RD STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N offer parking?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University