5624 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22205 Leeway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
pet friendly
Brick Bungalow Style in Tuckahoe Village-Hardwood Floors-Gorgeous Updated Kitchen-Granite-Stainless-Gas Cook-Atrium Door to Awesome Screen Porch w/Vaulted Ceiling-2 Lower Level Family Room-Wet Bar-Den With Built-Ins-Beautiful Lush English Style Gardens w/Patio- Stone Driveway-Pet Case by Case with Pet Rent $50 Per Month-No Cats. Hot Tub As- Is. Exterior Generator As-is. Fire Place in Living Room Not To Be Used (not working).Living/Dining/Beds To Be Painted-Wood Floor in Living/Dining Rooms to be Refinished-New Carpet in Front Bed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have any available units?
5624 23RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 23RD STREET N have?
Some of 5624 23RD STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 23RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5624 23RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 23RD STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 23RD STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N offer parking?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 23RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 23RD STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.