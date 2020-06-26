All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:58 PM

5547 15th Street N

5547 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5547 15th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Tara - Leeway Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning and spacious Colonial-style home in the beautiful Westover Neighborhood of Arlington will not last long! With 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms, there is room for everyone! The master suite is ideal for anyone seeking natural sunlight, idyllic views and a space for unwinding. The bedroom features a loft and sitting area with storage and closets for all of your affects. The renovated bathroom on the top floor completes this master suite with style and class. The bonus room in the basement is ideal for guests or visitors who can arrive in Washington D.C via several bus routes or hop on the metro with your choice of the Ballston or East Falls Church stations, which are equal distance from this stunning home. Separate living and dining rooms allow for large gatherings with plenty of room to roam. The backyard deck spills onto a beautifully landscaped yard complete with hillside forrest. With plenty of storage space and a one car garage, this home will meet all of your needs! Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Karen Fifield 202 766 9246
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 15th Street N have any available units?
5547 15th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5547 15th Street N have?
Some of 5547 15th Street N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5547 15th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
5547 15th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 15th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5547 15th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 5547 15th Street N offer parking?
Yes, 5547 15th Street N offers parking.
Does 5547 15th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 15th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 15th Street N have a pool?
No, 5547 15th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 5547 15th Street N have accessible units?
No, 5547 15th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 15th Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5547 15th Street N has units with dishwashers.
