5547 15th Street N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning and spacious Colonial-style home in the beautiful Westover Neighborhood of Arlington will not last long! With 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms, there is room for everyone! The master suite is ideal for anyone seeking natural sunlight, idyllic views and a space for unwinding. The bedroom features a loft and sitting area with storage and closets for all of your affects. The renovated bathroom on the top floor completes this master suite with style and class. The bonus room in the basement is ideal for guests or visitors who can arrive in Washington D.C via several bus routes or hop on the metro with your choice of the Ballston or East Falls Church stations, which are equal distance from this stunning home. Separate living and dining rooms allow for large gatherings with plenty of room to roam. The backyard deck spills onto a beautifully landscaped yard complete with hillside forrest. With plenty of storage space and a one car garage, this home will meet all of your needs! Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Karen Fifield 202 766 9246

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082