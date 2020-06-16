All apartments in Arlington
5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

5416 North Carlin Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5416 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Available for Immediate Occupancy!! Charming single-family Brick Colonial Home, located in desirable Arlington Forest neighborhood. New Central A/C, Hardwood Floors and freshly painted throughout. Updated Kitchen with granite countertop and modern stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances: Including New Dishwasher, Refrigerator (freezer below), Micro and Electric Stove/Oven. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, and separate Heated Office/Sunroom/Den/Playroom. Large finished basement includes excellent space for a Recreation Room. Basement has closet space, full bathroom and utility room with Cedar Closet. Enclosed closet for washer/dryer, and a separate entrance. Huge back yard and deck for outdoor enjoyment. Professionally Landscaped, with planting and mulch. Brand New 6' wooden fence with lockable gate, and New Storage Shed. Security Protection with wired fire/smoke, included in rent. Driveway parking for 2 cars plus street parking available. Approximately one mile from Ballston metro, and steps from the bus stop. Blocks to Bluemont Park, Lubber Run, and bike path. Minutes from everything that the Ballston/Clarendon corridor has to offer. Barrett, Kenmore, Washington Lee school pyramids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have any available units?
5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have?
Some of 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offers parking.
Does 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have a pool?
No, 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
