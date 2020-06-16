5416 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

Amenities

Available for Immediate Occupancy!! Charming single-family Brick Colonial Home, located in desirable Arlington Forest neighborhood. New Central A/C, Hardwood Floors and freshly painted throughout. Updated Kitchen with granite countertop and modern stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances: Including New Dishwasher, Refrigerator (freezer below), Micro and Electric Stove/Oven. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, and separate Heated Office/Sunroom/Den/Playroom. Large finished basement includes excellent space for a Recreation Room. Basement has closet space, full bathroom and utility room with Cedar Closet. Enclosed closet for washer/dryer, and a separate entrance. Huge back yard and deck for outdoor enjoyment. Professionally Landscaped, with planting and mulch. Brand New 6' wooden fence with lockable gate, and New Storage Shed. Security Protection with wired fire/smoke, included in rent. Driveway parking for 2 cars plus street parking available. Approximately one mile from Ballston metro, and steps from the bus stop. Blocks to Bluemont Park, Lubber Run, and bike path. Minutes from everything that the Ballston/Clarendon corridor has to offer. Barrett, Kenmore, Washington Lee school pyramids.