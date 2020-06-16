All apartments in Arlington
538 14th Road South

538 14th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

538 14th Road South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We are relocating and looking for someone to take over our lease for our one bedroom apartment at 5th Street Place. Our lease term ends November 10th, 2019. Its a one bedroom one bathroom 822 sq. ft. apartment on the third floor. Our building has an elevator. The apartment complex is brand new we are the only tenants to have lived here. Its a modern style with laminate flooring throughout. They do offer a $75 monthly discount to preferred employers! We are nonsmokers and very clean.
-Water and sewer is included in the rent.
-tenant is responsible for electric and cable/internet
-Beautiful pool, gym and clubhouse with 3 fireplaces.
Call, text or email me for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 14th Road South have any available units?
538 14th Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 14th Road South have?
Some of 538 14th Road South's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 14th Road South currently offering any rent specials?
538 14th Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 14th Road South pet-friendly?
No, 538 14th Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 538 14th Road South offer parking?
No, 538 14th Road South does not offer parking.
Does 538 14th Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 14th Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 14th Road South have a pool?
Yes, 538 14th Road South has a pool.
Does 538 14th Road South have accessible units?
No, 538 14th Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 538 14th Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 14th Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
