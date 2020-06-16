538 14th Road South

Amenities

We are relocating and looking for someone to take over our lease for our one bedroom apartment at 5th Street Place. Our lease term ends November 10th, 2019. Its a one bedroom one bathroom 822 sq. ft. apartment on the third floor. Our building has an elevator. The apartment complex is brand new we are the only tenants to have lived here. Its a modern style with laminate flooring throughout. They do offer a $75 monthly discount to preferred employers! We are nonsmokers and very clean.

-Water and sewer is included in the rent.

-tenant is responsible for electric and cable/internet

-Beautiful pool, gym and clubhouse with 3 fireplaces.

