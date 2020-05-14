All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM

5310 8TH ROAD S

5310 8th Road South · (866) 987-3937
Location

5310 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate 1 Bd/1Bth in heart of Arlington, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available August 1, 2020! The unit features updated stainless steel appliances, imported, high quality materials, hardwood floors throughout, designated parking space, and much more! The home receives plenty of natural light from energy efficient windows. Public transportation is only 0.1 miles away so great COMMUTER LOCATION! Minutes away from DC, Falls Church, and McLean! Laundry, storage unit, one ASSIGNED parking spot, and plenty of street parking available. This property won't last long! $45 application Fee, $99 Move In Fee. Equal Housing opportunity. Presented by Jon Bass and Douglas Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 8TH ROAD S have any available units?
5310 8TH ROAD S has a unit available for $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 8TH ROAD S have?
Some of 5310 8TH ROAD S's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 8TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
5310 8TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 8TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 5310 8TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5310 8TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 5310 8TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 5310 8TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 8TH ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 8TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 5310 8TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 5310 8TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 5310 8TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 8TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 8TH ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
