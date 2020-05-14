5310 8TH ROAD S

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculate 1 Bd/1Bth in heart of Arlington, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available August 1, 2020! The unit features updated stainless steel appliances, imported, high quality materials, hardwood floors throughout, designated parking space, and much more! The home receives plenty of natural light from energy efficient windows. Public transportation is only 0.1 miles away so great COMMUTER LOCATION! Minutes away from DC, Falls Church, and McLean! Laundry, storage unit, one ASSIGNED parking spot, and plenty of street parking available. This property won't last long! $45 application Fee, $99 Move In Fee. Equal Housing opportunity. Presented by Jon Bass and Douglas Realty.