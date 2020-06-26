525 25th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

Crystal City is Arlington County's most desirable urban village. Everything is close by offices, shopping, cultural centers, restaurants, entertainment, transportation (Metro, VRE, Metrobus, Fairfax Connector, ZipCar, Capital Bikeshare). The award-winning Synetic Theater offers world-class performances for all ages. Outdoor lovers can enjoy the Crystal City Water Park, summer concerts and events, Four Mile Run Trail, and the 18-mile Mount Vernon Bike and walking trail with amazing views of DC.



Traditional comfortable, roomy Arlington Craftsman house.

- Four bedrooms plus one sitting room.

- Short walk to Crystal City Metro station, Blue and Yellow lines.

- Bicycle trails one minute away.

- Street parking permit available from Arlington County.

- Gracious foyer, French doors to the charming living room, dining room.

- Hardwood floors in shared areas, the bedrooms are carpeted.

- Dishwasher, central vacuum, washer, and dryer.

- Back deck for BBQ, old fashioned front porch with swing.

- Roomy, clean, quiet, convenient.

- Walk to restaurants, Crystal City professional buildings, Metro, shops.

- Non-smoking

- At 25th and Fern, zip 22202, in the heart of the Crystal City area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5322541)