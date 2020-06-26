All apartments in Arlington
525 25th St S
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

525 25th St S

525 25th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

525 25th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Crystal City is Arlington County's most desirable urban village. Everything is close by offices, shopping, cultural centers, restaurants, entertainment, transportation (Metro, VRE, Metrobus, Fairfax Connector, ZipCar, Capital Bikeshare). The award-winning Synetic Theater offers world-class performances for all ages. Outdoor lovers can enjoy the Crystal City Water Park, summer concerts and events, Four Mile Run Trail, and the 18-mile Mount Vernon Bike and walking trail with amazing views of DC.

Traditional comfortable, roomy Arlington Craftsman house.
- Four bedrooms plus one sitting room.
- Short walk to Crystal City Metro station, Blue and Yellow lines.
- Bicycle trails one minute away.
- Street parking permit available from Arlington County.
- Gracious foyer, French doors to the charming living room, dining room.
- Hardwood floors in shared areas, the bedrooms are carpeted.
- Dishwasher, central vacuum, washer, and dryer.
- Back deck for BBQ, old fashioned front porch with swing.
- Roomy, clean, quiet, convenient.
- Walk to restaurants, Crystal City professional buildings, Metro, shops.
- Non-smoking
- At 25th and Fern, zip 22202, in the heart of the Crystal City area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5322541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 25th St S have any available units?
525 25th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 25th St S have?
Some of 525 25th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 25th St S currently offering any rent specials?
525 25th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 25th St S pet-friendly?
No, 525 25th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 525 25th St S offer parking?
No, 525 25th St S does not offer parking.
Does 525 25th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 25th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 25th St S have a pool?
No, 525 25th St S does not have a pool.
Does 525 25th St S have accessible units?
No, 525 25th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 525 25th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 25th St S has units with dishwashers.

