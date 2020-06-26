All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
5237 WILSON BOULEVARD
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

5237 WILSON BOULEVARD

5237 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5237 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious end unit brick town home. One mile to Ballston Metro. Wood floors, fireplace and open floor plan on main level. Lower level with den & rec rm and 2nd fireplace. New tile throughout basement. Small fenced yard with deck. Entry Level :Living room/Dining room combo w/fireplace and wood floors, kitchen. Door to back yard with large deckUpper Level : Two bedrooms, one bathLower Level : Large room with fireplace, full bath, utility roomSchools : ES: MS: HS: Washington-Lee Rec Facilities : None LR: 15x10 DR: KIT: 12x10 FAMILY ROOM: REC ROOM: 14x14DEN:9x8 MBR: 15x10 2NDBR: 13x9 3RDBR: Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $106,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2650Security Deposit: $2650 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: NowUtilities: Tenant pays for all utilitiesPets: case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
5237 WILSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5237 WILSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
