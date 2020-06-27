5237 WILSON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Spacious end unit brick town home. One mile to Ballston Metro. Wood floors, fireplace and open floor plan on main level. Lower level with den & rec rm and 2nd fireplace. New tile throughout basement. Small fenced yard with deck. Entry Level :Living room/Dining room combo w/fireplace and wood floors, kitchen. Door to back yard with large deckUpper Level : Two bedrooms, one bathLower Level : Large room with fireplace, full bath, utility roomSchools : ES: MS: HS: Washington-Lee Rec Facilities : None LR: 15x10 DR: KIT: 12x10 FAMILY ROOM: REC ROOM: 14x14DEN:9x8 MBR: 15x10 2NDBR: 13x9 3RDBR: