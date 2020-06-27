All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5237 WILSON BOULEVARD
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:16 AM

5237 WILSON BOULEVARD

5237 Wilson Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5237 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious end unit brick town home. One mile to Ballston Metro. Wood floors, fireplace and open floor plan on main level. Lower level with den & rec rm and 2nd fireplace. New tile throughout basement. Small fenced yard with deck. Entry Level :Living room/Dining room combo w/fireplace and wood floors, kitchen. Door to back yard with large deckUpper Level : Two bedrooms, one bathLower Level : Large room with fireplace, full bath, utility roomSchools : ES: MS: HS: Washington-Lee Rec Facilities : None LR: 15x10 DR: KIT: 12x10 FAMILY ROOM: REC ROOM: 14x14DEN:9x8 MBR: 15x10 2NDBR: 13x9 3RDBR:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
5237 WILSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5237 WILSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University