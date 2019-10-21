All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 513 Army Navy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
513 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

513 Army Navy Drive

513 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

513 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom home in the Fan District This completely renovated, furnished Fan District two-bedroom, two-bath, corporate apartment with elevator in the heart of historic Richmond, Virginia has everything you will need to make it your interim home in this lovely City. Enjoy evenings on the back deck or front balcony. It comes with one off-street parking space and one Fan District Parking Permit, as well as once-a-week housekeeping.

This large apartment combines both modern convenience and historical charm in a one-of-a-kind furnished Richmond residence. Browse the photographs for a quick tour around the interior and garden to see its completely renovated architectural features, original woodwork, soaring ceilings and soft oriental rugs on hardwood floors. Cable TV and Wi-fi as well as laundry facilities are provided for you. Kitchen and food service equipment is included and there is plenty of both indoor and outdoor room for parties.

Medical doctors, pediatricians and dentists are within walking distance. Please let me know if anyone in your party has special needs. The home is small wheel chair accessible and provides a porch lift to get a wheelchair to the first-floor elevator from the patio.

Foodies in The Fan: Popular food destinations, served by some of the nations most celebrated chefs are just blocks away. Scotts Addition, noted for its collection of small breweries, can be found almost literally around the block.

For the history-lovers appetite, the Fan District is a select destination complimenting the neighborhood with scrupulously preserved historic homes, cultural sites, multi-ethnic restaurants, small grocers and a wide variety of shops, as well as museums, and local shops all within walking distance.

This elegantly-furnished apartment is convenient for Virginia Commonwealth University and Medical Center, Capital One, Altria, St. Marys Hospital as well as the Federal Reserve Bank and major law firms. Your nearest work

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
513 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 513 Army Navy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 Army Navy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 513 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 513 Army Navy Drive offers parking.
Does 513 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 513 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 513 Army Navy Drive has accessible units.
Does 513 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University