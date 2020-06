Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

THE STEAL OF THE YEAR! DREAM 10+ HOME. ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST A LIKE. EVERYTHING IS NEW. TOP OF THE LINE FEATURES. HARD WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, KETCHEN, TILES, BATHROOMS, ALL NEW AND TASTEFULLY DONE. GREAT LOCATION, A FEW MILES TO DC. STEPES TO VIRGINIA HOSPITAL, UPPER SCALE SHOPPING AND BUSINESS DISTRICT. RECREATIONAL FRONT PORCH, NICELY LANDSCAPED AND COZY BACK YARD, SHED. PRIVATE PARKING. GORGEOUS NEW HOME. A MUST SEE!