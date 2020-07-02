All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

5111 8th Rd. S.

5111 8th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

5111 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7130931021 ----
Pristine, fully renovated unit offers fresh paint, gleaming wood floors, new light fixtures, plantation style blinds, and recessed lighting. Kitchen boasts updated cabinets, counters, back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Modern fixtures and vanity in updated bath. Community offers outdoor pool and grilling area. Walk to bus stop and Four Mile Run trail. Minutes to Shirlington, Pentagon and DC!

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 8th Rd. S. have any available units?
5111 8th Rd. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 8th Rd. S. have?
Some of 5111 8th Rd. S.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 8th Rd. S. currently offering any rent specials?
5111 8th Rd. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 8th Rd. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5111 8th Rd. S. is pet friendly.
Does 5111 8th Rd. S. offer parking?
No, 5111 8th Rd. S. does not offer parking.
Does 5111 8th Rd. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 8th Rd. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 8th Rd. S. have a pool?
Yes, 5111 8th Rd. S. has a pool.
Does 5111 8th Rd. S. have accessible units?
No, 5111 8th Rd. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 8th Rd. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 8th Rd. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

