5111 8th Rd. S.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7130931021 ----

Pristine, fully renovated unit offers fresh paint, gleaming wood floors, new light fixtures, plantation style blinds, and recessed lighting. Kitchen boasts updated cabinets, counters, back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Modern fixtures and vanity in updated bath. Community offers outdoor pool and grilling area. Walk to bus stop and Four Mile Run trail. Minutes to Shirlington, Pentagon and DC!



Real Property Management Pros

Equal Housing Opportunity

* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos