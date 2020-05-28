All apartments in Arlington
510 S FILLMORE STREET
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

510 S FILLMORE STREET

510 South Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 South Fillmore Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATED!!!!UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! NEW KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW WASHER/DRYER, NEW WINDOWS, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW BATHROOM, NEW LIGHTING. PARKING IN REAR OF BUILDING. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S FILLMORE STREET have any available units?
510 S FILLMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S FILLMORE STREET have?
Some of 510 S FILLMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S FILLMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
510 S FILLMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S FILLMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 510 S FILLMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 510 S FILLMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 510 S FILLMORE STREET offers parking.
Does 510 S FILLMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 S FILLMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S FILLMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 510 S FILLMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 510 S FILLMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 510 S FILLMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S FILLMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 S FILLMORE STREET has units with dishwashers.
