5049 12TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic location & neighborhood! Nice quiet street, yet close to commuter routes, bus lines, shopping, restaurants & services. Short distance to DCA, Arlington, Pentagon, HQ2, Potomac Yard, Alexandria. Be the first to enjoy the brand new renovated Kitchen with new soft close cabinets, quartz counters, pretty tile back splash, new flooring & lighting, + new stainless gas stove, microwave, dishwasher. Refrigerator only 2yrs old. Wood floors & newer windows throughout. Main level Living Room, Separate Dining Room and Bonus Rm/Den. Two spacious Bdrms upper level w/ full bath - One smaller Bdrm main level w/ half bath. LL Rec Room. LL Laundry with W/D & nice storage. Private Fenced Rear Yard w/storage shed. Off street driveway & ample street parking. Available now!