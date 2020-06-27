All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5049 12TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5049 12TH STREET S
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

5049 12TH STREET S

5049 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5049 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic location & neighborhood! Nice quiet street, yet close to commuter routes, bus lines, shopping, restaurants & services. Short distance to DCA, Arlington, Pentagon, HQ2, Potomac Yard, Alexandria. Be the first to enjoy the brand new renovated Kitchen with new soft close cabinets, quartz counters, pretty tile back splash, new flooring & lighting, + new stainless gas stove, microwave, dishwasher. Refrigerator only 2yrs old. Wood floors & newer windows throughout. Main level Living Room, Separate Dining Room and Bonus Rm/Den. Two spacious Bdrms upper level w/ full bath - One smaller Bdrm main level w/ half bath. LL Rec Room. LL Laundry with W/D & nice storage. Private Fenced Rear Yard w/storage shed. Off street driveway & ample street parking. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 12TH STREET S have any available units?
5049 12TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 12TH STREET S have?
Some of 5049 12TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 12TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5049 12TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 12TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5049 12TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5049 12TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 5049 12TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 5049 12TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5049 12TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 12TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 5049 12TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5049 12TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5049 12TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 12TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5049 12TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University