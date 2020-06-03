504 N THOMAS STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

This end unit town house is perfectly nestled between various restaurants, retail stores,grocery stores and the Ballston-MU metro station. This beautiful home provides lots of natural light that showcases the lovely hardwood flooring on the main level. This house features a rec room with a gas fireplace and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a Jacuzzi tub and two walk-in closets.This house will be ready for you to call home starting 7/15/2020. No smoking allowed and pets are accepted on a case by case basis. ALL TOURS ARE DONE ONLY VIRTUALLY AND MUST BE COORDINATED WITH TENANTS PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT TO SET UP FACE TIME TOURS.