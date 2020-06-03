All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
504 N THOMAS STREET
504 N THOMAS STREET

504 North Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
This end unit town house is perfectly nestled between various restaurants, retail stores,grocery stores and the Ballston-MU metro station. This beautiful home provides lots of natural light that showcases the lovely hardwood flooring on the main level. This house features a rec room with a gas fireplace and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a Jacuzzi tub and two walk-in closets.This house will be ready for you to call home starting 7/15/2020. No smoking allowed and pets are accepted on a case by case basis. ALL TOURS ARE DONE ONLY VIRTUALLY AND MUST BE COORDINATED WITH TENANTS PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT TO SET UP FACE TIME TOURS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N THOMAS STREET have any available units?
504 N THOMAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 N THOMAS STREET have?
Some of 504 N THOMAS STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N THOMAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
504 N THOMAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N THOMAS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 N THOMAS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 504 N THOMAS STREET offer parking?
No, 504 N THOMAS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 504 N THOMAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 N THOMAS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N THOMAS STREET have a pool?
No, 504 N THOMAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 504 N THOMAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 504 N THOMAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N THOMAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N THOMAS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
