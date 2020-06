Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Charming Colonial with all the updates Located in sought after neighborhood in North Arlington. 4 finished levels with almost 4000 finished sq.ft. 5 large Bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with a huge island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters and breakfast area. Easy access to the rear deck and fenced back yard with playground equipment. Quick commute to DC and Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. Pets not allowed.