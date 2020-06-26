4763 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Must-see! Beautiful and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home nestled in the heart of Arlington. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen boasts granite counters, a custom backsplash, and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. Meal prepping just got easier! Large rec room in basement with tons of potential. Fully fenced backyard perfect for making memories in all seasons. Nearby to shopping, dining, entertainment, and parks - there is bound to be something for everyone to enjoy! Owner is adding a deck in the late fall. Close to major roads, bus stops, and Ballston-MU Station - great location for commuters!