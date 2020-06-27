4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Not ready to buy? This is the perfect rental if you want to be convenient to DC, the Pentagon or Amazon HQ2 in National Landing. Located steps to public transportation & walkable to shops & dining. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has gorgeous refinished hardwood floors on 2 levels, a spacious finished basement with new laminate floors, rec room, den & full bath. Nicely updated kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Spacious yard, detached garage, off street parking & more. Available for immediate occupancy