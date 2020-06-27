All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:20 PM

4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

4762 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4762 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not ready to buy? This is the perfect rental if you want to be convenient to DC, the Pentagon or Amazon HQ2 in National Landing. Located steps to public transportation & walkable to shops & dining. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has gorgeous refinished hardwood floors on 2 levels, a spacious finished basement with new laminate floors, rec room, den & full bath. Nicely updated kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Spacious yard, detached garage, off street parking & more. Available for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4762 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
