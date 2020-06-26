4759 1ST ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking media room

Welcome to Arlington Forest. This neighborhood provides a park, amphitheater, school and soon to have a new community center. Free concerts and shows through the summer. Enjoy Farmer's Market every Saturday when available. Community Shopping center provides coffee shop, Thai food, laundry, salon and Outback Steakhouse. Located minutes to National Landing/Chrystal City, Washington DC with public transportation access. The new Ballston mall, Harris Teeter provides even more of shopping and restaurants. Take public transportation to Clarendon, Roslyn, George Town, the Warf Marina. Catch a game at the National's park or soccer at the new Audi stadium. Enjoy the Washington and Old Dominion trail. Watch the fireworks from the bridge or go to Iwo Jima memorial and enjoy the Marine Corp perform. There is no shortage of things to do or just sit back in your back yard and listen to the birds. You probably have packed your bags to move to this house! Let me know how I can help you with the process.