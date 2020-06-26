All apartments in Arlington
4759 1ST ST N
4759 1ST ST N

4759 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4759 1st Street North, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
clubhouse
media room
Welcome to Arlington Forest. This neighborhood provides a park, amphitheater, school and soon to have a new community center. Free concerts and shows through the summer. Enjoy Farmer's Market every Saturday when available. Community Shopping center provides coffee shop, Thai food, laundry, salon and Outback Steakhouse. Located minutes to National Landing/Chrystal City, Washington DC with public transportation access. The new Ballston mall, Harris Teeter provides even more of shopping and restaurants. Take public transportation to Clarendon, Roslyn, George Town, the Warf Marina. Catch a game at the National's park or soccer at the new Audi stadium. Enjoy the Washington and Old Dominion trail. Watch the fireworks from the bridge or go to Iwo Jima memorial and enjoy the Marine Corp perform. There is no shortage of things to do or just sit back in your back yard and listen to the birds. You probably have packed your bags to move to this house! Let me know how I can help you with the process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4759 1ST ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Some of 4759 1ST ST N's amenities include parking, coffee bar, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4759 1ST ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 4759 1ST ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Yes, 4759 1ST ST N offers parking.
No, 4759 1ST ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 4759 1ST ST N does not have a pool.
No, 4759 1ST ST N does not have accessible units.
No, 4759 1ST ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
