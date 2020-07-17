All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

4737 11th Street North

4737 11th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4737 11th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished spacious colonial with 5 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms in absolutely unbelievable location available on August 1st. The large kitchen features an island and a walk-in pantry. A living room, dining room, family room, powder room - along with a screened in porch/game room - makes up the inviting first floor. The master bedroom contains plenty of closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors decorate the house. The front porch swing is a perfect place for relaxing. There are two fireplaces for chilly winter evenings, a swimming pool for warm summer days, and a jacuzzi for everything in between. And best of all, you are only fifty yards from the Custis Trail and just across Glebe Road from the heart of Ballston, including Metro, restaurants, and shopping - yet all the while nestled in a quiet, leafy neighborhood. If heaven came to Northern Virginia, it would look a lot like this. Off-street parking only. NO Cats.
Basement and garage does not convey Lease and remains accessible to owners.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Iryna Tanner 703 731 5291
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 11th Street North have any available units?
4737 11th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 11th Street North have?
Some of 4737 11th Street North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 11th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
4737 11th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 11th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 11th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 4737 11th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 4737 11th Street North offers parking.
Does 4737 11th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4737 11th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 11th Street North have a pool?
Yes, 4737 11th Street North has a pool.
Does 4737 11th Street North have accessible units?
No, 4737 11th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 11th Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 11th Street North has units with dishwashers.
