Arlington, VA
4717 31ST STREET S
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

4717 31ST STREET S

4717 31st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4717 31st Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Location and access to everything within minutes just off of 95, 10 minutes to Washington, DC, 5 minutes to shops and restaurants and 10 minutes to Reagan National Airport. Rarely available, one of the largest units in sought after Fairlington! This home has 1,712 square feet, with an oversized living room and dining room, first floor bedroom and bath, large remodeled kitchen, balcony and courtyard, hardwood floors, three exits one off the patio, the front hall or the downstairs. Large living area downstairs with a den/bedroom, full bath, exterior exit and utility room with a washer and dryer. This unit has a large parking lot in front and in the rear with easy access to the unit. Compare this access to other units on the market! PLEASE FOLLOW COVID 19 WHEN SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 31ST STREET S have any available units?
4717 31ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 31ST STREET S have?
Some of 4717 31ST STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 31ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4717 31ST STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 31ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4717 31ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4717 31ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 4717 31ST STREET S does offer parking.
Does 4717 31ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 31ST STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 31ST STREET S have a pool?
No, 4717 31ST STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 4717 31ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4717 31ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 31ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 31ST STREET S has units with dishwashers.
