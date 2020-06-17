4717 31ST STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Location and access to everything within minutes just off of 95, 10 minutes to Washington, DC, 5 minutes to shops and restaurants and 10 minutes to Reagan National Airport. Rarely available, one of the largest units in sought after Fairlington! This home has 1,712 square feet, with an oversized living room and dining room, first floor bedroom and bath, large remodeled kitchen, balcony and courtyard, hardwood floors, three exits one off the patio, the front hall or the downstairs. Large living area downstairs with a den/bedroom, full bath, exterior exit and utility room with a washer and dryer. This unit has a large parking lot in front and in the rear with easy access to the unit. Compare this access to other units on the market! PLEASE FOLLOW COVID 19 WHEN SHOWING.