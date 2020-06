Amenities

Cozy flat in Central Arlington built in 2009. Quiet street, beautiful yard and neighborhood!Minutes to Parks & W&OD bike trail. Open floor plan with lots of light. Offering 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and w/d in unit and kitchen with tons of counter space! Beautiful stone patio with room for table and grill. Close to DC, Pentagon, Arlington Hospital and easy access to 50,395 GWParkway, Rosslyn, Clarendon & Crystal City! This property is PERFECT!