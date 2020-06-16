All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

4706 32ND ST N

4706 32nd Street North · (866) 677-6937
Location

4706 32nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Spring rental market is coming and owner says let's get this great home rent! Recently renovated storybook charm/old world Tudor conveniently located in the heart of Country Club Hills. Beautiful tree lined street and gracious flow and spacious rooms inside. Large kit with eating space and family room off the kitchen. Wonderful master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, gas fireplace, sitting room and spa bath! Finished basement, with walk-in temp controlled wine cellar, rec room and craft room with many built-ins! 4 levels of living with amazing top floor views! Home can available for long term lease if needed. Pets considered on case by case. So much to appreciate and enjoy with this charming home just minutes from DC or Tyson's and walking distance to several attractions. Floor plans available under documents. Great layout and lots of space to spread out! Ask for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 32ND ST N have any available units?
4706 32ND ST N has a unit available for $5,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 32ND ST N have?
Some of 4706 32ND ST N's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 32ND ST N currently offering any rent specials?
4706 32ND ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 32ND ST N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 32ND ST N is pet friendly.
Does 4706 32ND ST N offer parking?
Yes, 4706 32ND ST N does offer parking.
Does 4706 32ND ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 32ND ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 32ND ST N have a pool?
No, 4706 32ND ST N does not have a pool.
Does 4706 32ND ST N have accessible units?
No, 4706 32ND ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 32ND ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 32ND ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
