4706 32ND ST N

Spring rental market is coming and owner says let's get this great home rent! Recently renovated storybook charm/old world Tudor conveniently located in the heart of Country Club Hills. Beautiful tree lined street and gracious flow and spacious rooms inside. Large kit with eating space and family room off the kitchen. Wonderful master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, gas fireplace, sitting room and spa bath! Finished basement, with walk-in temp controlled wine cellar, rec room and craft room with many built-ins! 4 levels of living with amazing top floor views! Home can available for long term lease if needed. Pets considered on case by case. So much to appreciate and enjoy with this charming home just minutes from DC or Tyson's and walking distance to several attractions. Floor plans available under documents. Great layout and lots of space to spread out! Ask for your private showing.