All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4704 23RD STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4704 23RD STREET N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4704 23RD STREET N

4704 23rd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4704 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Check out the walk through tour here: https://bit.ly/4704rent. Perfect for today's modern lifestyle. Easy open floor plan on main for entertaining or relaxing. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry featuring a hidden pantry, "smart" fridge, center island with cooktop, room for a table and convenient to the expansive deck where you'll spend some great summer days and evenings. A comfy family room features a lovely gas fireplace and there's another deck off the room. A formal dining room and spacious living room with valuted ceilings and a half bath complete the main level. Upstairs the Master suite is your oasis with a lovely spa-like master bath with soaking tub, tiled shower and dual sinks. Lots of closet space in the master as well. Two more spacious bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level features a spacious family room, a spacious bedroom, full bath, laundry room and a huge storage closet. There's an oversized 2 car garage in the back of the house and there's plenty of overflow parking on the pad on the side of the house. Yorktown pyramid school district featuring Discovery Elementary. Shopping center, 3 groceries, local parks and farmers market nearby. 4 lights to DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 23RD STREET N have any available units?
4704 23RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 23RD STREET N have?
Some of 4704 23RD STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 23RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4704 23RD STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 23RD STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4704 23RD STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4704 23RD STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4704 23RD STREET N does offer parking.
Does 4704 23RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 23RD STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 23RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 4704 23RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4704 23RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4704 23RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 23RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 23RD STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University