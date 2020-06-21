4704 23RD STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Check out the walk through tour here: https://bit.ly/4704rent. Perfect for today's modern lifestyle. Easy open floor plan on main for entertaining or relaxing. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry featuring a hidden pantry, "smart" fridge, center island with cooktop, room for a table and convenient to the expansive deck where you'll spend some great summer days and evenings. A comfy family room features a lovely gas fireplace and there's another deck off the room. A formal dining room and spacious living room with valuted ceilings and a half bath complete the main level. Upstairs the Master suite is your oasis with a lovely spa-like master bath with soaking tub, tiled shower and dual sinks. Lots of closet space in the master as well. Two more spacious bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level features a spacious family room, a spacious bedroom, full bath, laundry room and a huge storage closet. There's an oversized 2 car garage in the back of the house and there's plenty of overflow parking on the pad on the side of the house. Yorktown pyramid school district featuring Discovery Elementary. Shopping center, 3 groceries, local parks and farmers market nearby. 4 lights to DC.