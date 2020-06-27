4680 36TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully redone 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Fairlington Mews. Kitchen and bath have both been remodeled. The bathroom features a large shower. The kitchen has stainless appliances and quartz countertops. The refrigerator & w/d are less than one year old. New HVAC. Did you notice the plantation shutters? Can you beat this location? Come enjoy all Fairlington has to offer.