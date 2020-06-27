All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4680 36TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4680 36TH STREET S
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

4680 36TH STREET S

4680 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4680 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Fairlington Mews. Kitchen and bath have both been remodeled. The bathroom features a large shower. The kitchen has stainless appliances and quartz countertops. The refrigerator & w/d are less than one year old. New HVAC. Did you notice the plantation shutters? Can you beat this location? Come enjoy all Fairlington has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 36TH STREET S have any available units?
4680 36TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4680 36TH STREET S have?
Some of 4680 36TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4680 36TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4680 36TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 36TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4680 36TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4680 36TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 4680 36TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 4680 36TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4680 36TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 36TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 4680 36TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 4680 36TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4680 36TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 36TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4680 36TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University