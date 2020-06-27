4680 36TH STREET S

4680 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Fairlington Mews. Kitchen and bath have both been remodeled. The bathroom features a large shower. The kitchen has stainless appliances and quartz countertops. The refrigerator & w/d are less than one year old. New HVAC. Did you notice the plantation shutters? Can you beat this location? Come enjoy all Fairlington has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
