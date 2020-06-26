4668 36TH ST S #A

Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely end unit townhome in fantastic location. This Clarendon model features, updated kitchen with raised ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and upper level. Fully finished lower level with full bathroom, family room/rec.room area and a space for guest room, office or play/game room. Fully fenced rear yard and paved patio with room for gardening. Enjoy living in an end unit with only one common wall, two extra windows that brings natural light and sorrounded by landscaping and open grounds. Easy commute to Washington, DC, Crystal City, Potomac Yards/ National Landing and Tyson's. Close to Public transportations, Shirlington Village, Bradlee Shopping Center and Fairlington Centre Plaza. You'll love the Fairlington amenities; it includes two parking passes (one reserved/assigned), water, trash, community pool, tennis court, ground maintenance and more. A must see.