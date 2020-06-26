All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4668 36TH ST S #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4668 36TH ST S #A
Last updated January 16 2020 at 10:48 AM

4668 36TH ST S #A

4668 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4668 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to this lovely end unit townhome in fantastic location. This Clarendon model features, updated kitchen with raised ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and upper level. Fully finished lower level with full bathroom, family room/rec.room area and a space for guest room, office or play/game room. Fully fenced rear yard and paved patio with room for gardening. Enjoy living in an end unit with only one common wall, two extra windows that brings natural light and sorrounded by landscaping and open grounds. Easy commute to Washington, DC, Crystal City, Potomac Yards/ National Landing and Tyson's. Close to Public transportations, Shirlington Village, Bradlee Shopping Center and Fairlington Centre Plaza. You'll love the Fairlington amenities; it includes two parking passes (one reserved/assigned), water, trash, community pool, tennis court, ground maintenance and more. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 36TH ST S #A have any available units?
4668 36TH ST S #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4668 36TH ST S #A have?
Some of 4668 36TH ST S #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 36TH ST S #A currently offering any rent specials?
4668 36TH ST S #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 36TH ST S #A pet-friendly?
No, 4668 36TH ST S #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4668 36TH ST S #A offer parking?
Yes, 4668 36TH ST S #A offers parking.
Does 4668 36TH ST S #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4668 36TH ST S #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 36TH ST S #A have a pool?
Yes, 4668 36TH ST S #A has a pool.
Does 4668 36TH ST S #A have accessible units?
No, 4668 36TH ST S #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 36TH ST S #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4668 36TH ST S #A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University