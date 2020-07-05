All apartments in Arlington
4608 28TH ROAD S

4608 28th Road South
Location

4608 28th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location Location Location A must see for anyone wanting a clean, updated condo. A bright kitchen with brand new appliances is a highlight in this home. Two off street parking spaces included in rent. Travel/CommuteNearest buses: WMATA 7A, 7C, 7F, 7Y, 22A, 22C, ART72, ART75, ART77Nearest metro stations (by bus): Pentagon, Pentagon City, Courthouse, and BallstonNearest metro stations (by car): East Falls Church (parking available), Ballston, and Pentagon CityQuick access to Route 7 and I-395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4608 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4608 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4608 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 4608 28TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4608 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4608 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4608 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 28TH ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 4608 28TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 4608 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4608 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 28TH ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 28TH ROAD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 28TH ROAD S does not have units with air conditioning.

