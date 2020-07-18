Amenities

4525 28th Road South - Unit D Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed Arlington Condo - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this cozy, open concept, two-bedroom apartment in Heatherlea, in Arlington, VA. Wonderful galley style kitchen has washer and dryer in the pantry. Dining room is open to living room and has a gas burning fireplace and laminate floors throughout. Bathroom is spa-like and has contemporary fixtures in pristine condition with his and her sinks and an oversized shower. Off the dining area is a roomy patio with a large storage closet, and a walk-up to parking. Close to shopping and dining and only minutes to I-395 For information call or email Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com Available 9/01/2020. All guests due to COVID19 - must wear masks and shoe covers or socks.



