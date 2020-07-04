All apartments in Arlington
4520 36th St. S.
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

4520 36th St. S.

4520 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4520 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93d4cc07b ---- Pristine condo offers hardwood floors, built-ins, and plenty of natural light. Kitchen opens to spacious, manicured, fully fenced patio. Entry level bedroom (above street) has two closets, one walk-in. Lower level boasts second full bath, walk in closet, and two dens. Second den, commonly used as a bedroom, has escape to stairwell. Unit has full sized washer and dryer and reserved parking space at front steps. Fairlington Abror is walk-able neighborhood with community pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and shopping center across the street. Steps to metro bus, 2 minute drive to 395, 5 minutes to Shirlington. Close to Pentagon, DC, Alexandria!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 36th St. S. have any available units?
4520 36th St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 36th St. S. have?
Some of 4520 36th St. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 36th St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
4520 36th St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 36th St. S. pet-friendly?
No, 4520 36th St. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4520 36th St. S. offer parking?
Yes, 4520 36th St. S. offers parking.
Does 4520 36th St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 36th St. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 36th St. S. have a pool?
Yes, 4520 36th St. S. has a pool.
Does 4520 36th St. S. have accessible units?
No, 4520 36th St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 36th St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 36th St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

