4431 36TH ST S #B1

Amenities
Beautiful top floor unit with gleaming wood flooring * white on white kitchen with smooth-top stove microwave, dishwasher and pergo floors. Remodeled bath * assigned parking space plus street parking * pool * washer/dryer in unit * Please close attic stairs if you pull down *No Smoking ** OWC one small pet with deposit * Open, green surroundings ** Closeby Shirlington shopping and restaurants and across the street from Bradlee Plaza * Minutes to the new Amazon HQ and Pentagon. $55 application fee per adult with online application and proof of income ( 40 x rent ) . One month's rent as security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing ( certified funds) . Apply online @ www.longandfoster.com