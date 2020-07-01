All apartments in Arlington
4431 36TH ST S #B1
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

4431 36TH ST S #B1

4431 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4431 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful top floor unit with gleaming wood flooring * white on white kitchen with smooth-top stove microwave, dishwasher and pergo floors. Remodeled bath * assigned parking space plus street parking * pool * washer/dryer in unit * Please close attic stairs if you pull down *No Smoking ** OWC one small pet with deposit * Open, green surroundings ** Closeby Shirlington shopping and restaurants and across the street from Bradlee Plaza * Minutes to the new Amazon HQ and Pentagon. $55 application fee per adult with online application and proof of income ( 40 x rent ) . One month's rent as security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing ( certified funds) . Apply online @ www.longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 36TH ST S #B1 have any available units?
4431 36TH ST S #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 36TH ST S #B1 have?
Some of 4431 36TH ST S #B1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 36TH ST S #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
4431 36TH ST S #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 36TH ST S #B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 36TH ST S #B1 is pet friendly.
Does 4431 36TH ST S #B1 offer parking?
Yes, 4431 36TH ST S #B1 offers parking.
Does 4431 36TH ST S #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4431 36TH ST S #B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 36TH ST S #B1 have a pool?
Yes, 4431 36TH ST S #B1 has a pool.
Does 4431 36TH ST S #B1 have accessible units?
No, 4431 36TH ST S #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 36TH ST S #B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 36TH ST S #B1 has units with dishwashers.

