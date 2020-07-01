4431 36TH ST S #B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful top floor unit with gleaming wood flooring * white on white kitchen with smooth-top stove microwave, dishwasher and pergo floors. Remodeled bath * assigned parking space plus street parking * pool * washer/dryer in unit * Please close attic stairs if you pull down *No Smoking ** OWC one small pet with deposit * Open, green surroundings ** Closeby Shirlington shopping and restaurants and across the street from Bradlee Plaza * Minutes to the new Amazon HQ and Pentagon. $55 application fee per adult with online application and proof of income ( 40 x rent ) . One month's rent as security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing ( certified funds) . Apply online @ www.longandfoster.com