4336 N HENDERSON RD

GORGEOUS former model! 4 Levels of beauty and 4 Bedroom 3 FULL and 2 1/2 Baths! This SUNNY and BRIGHT Town Home is a commuter's dream with a bus stop right outside, MINUTES to Ballston and Virginia Square metros. Attached 2 car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Cozy GAS Fireplace. Roof top deck with gas grill! Kitchen island and Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Plantation shutters. Minutes to DC, Metro and MORE! Sorry, NO Pets and NO Smoking. No more than 2 incomes to qualify