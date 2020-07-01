4250 35TH ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

Short-Term Lease ** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A LEASE THROUGH 07-31-2020 ** Full-size Clarendon townhouse (1500 SF) in Fairlington Glen with reserved parking space. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels; fully finished basement with rec/family room and den along with full bath and laundry. Set back off parking lot; lots grassy areas. Super convenient to community outdoor swimming pool, baseketball court, tennis court, and tot lot. Two closets and ceiling fan in master bedroom. Large attic with pull-down stairs for easy access. Fenced, bricked rear patio. A few blocks from Fairlington Farmers Market every Sunday from April to October. Convenient to the Village at Shirlington, Bradlee Shopping Center, I-395 for easy access to D.C. Pets case-by-case with $500 pet deposit. No more than 2 incomes to qualify; combined income should be approx. $ 80,000/yr. No smoking. Apply online by searching for address on longandfoster.com.