All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4250 35TH ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4250 35TH ST S
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

4250 35TH ST S

4250 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4250 35th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Short-Term Lease ** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A LEASE THROUGH 07-31-2020 ** Full-size Clarendon townhouse (1500 SF) in Fairlington Glen with reserved parking space. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels; fully finished basement with rec/family room and den along with full bath and laundry. Set back off parking lot; lots grassy areas. Super convenient to community outdoor swimming pool, baseketball court, tennis court, and tot lot. Two closets and ceiling fan in master bedroom. Large attic with pull-down stairs for easy access. Fenced, bricked rear patio. A few blocks from Fairlington Farmers Market every Sunday from April to October. Convenient to the Village at Shirlington, Bradlee Shopping Center, I-395 for easy access to D.C. Pets case-by-case with $500 pet deposit. No more than 2 incomes to qualify; combined income should be approx. $ 80,000/yr. No smoking. Apply online by searching for address on longandfoster.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 35TH ST S have any available units?
4250 35TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 35TH ST S have?
Some of 4250 35TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 35TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
4250 35TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 35TH ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 35TH ST S is pet friendly.
Does 4250 35TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 4250 35TH ST S offers parking.
Does 4250 35TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 35TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 35TH ST S have a pool?
Yes, 4250 35TH ST S has a pool.
Does 4250 35TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 4250 35TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 35TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 35TH ST S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University