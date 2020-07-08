4240 35TH STREET S

Amenities
Available 5/5/2020! Unique 2-level, 2 bedroom apartment in sought-after Fairlington with 2 full bathrooms. This charming unit features a cathedral ceiling in the upper level family room, hardwood floors & an upper level loft style bedroom. The home also features skylights and many windows that bring in plenty of light! 1 assigned parking space. Water, sewer and trash all included in rent. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.