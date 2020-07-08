All apartments in Arlington
4240 35TH STREET S
4240 35TH STREET S

4240 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4240 35th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 5/5/2020! Unique 2-level, 2 bedroom apartment in sought-after Fairlington with 2 full bathrooms. This charming unit features a cathedral ceiling in the upper level family room, hardwood floors & an upper level loft style bedroom. The home also features skylights and many windows that bring in plenty of light! 1 assigned parking space. Water, sewer and trash all included in rent. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

