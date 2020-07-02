4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities
Watch glorious sunsets from your West facing, Sunny, spacious and move in ready 2 BR & den, 2 bathroom condo in the coveted West Village of Shirlington! You will love this quiet penthouse with a view! Featuring hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and a pantry. Watch the sunset or work from home in the cheerful sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The Master bedroom has a roomy walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving. The unit includes a newer, full-size washer and dryer. The building has a security door. Parking is included. The complex provides top-notch amenities including a FREE SHUTTLE TO AND FROM METRO, the largest pool in Arlington, a fitness center, business center, club house with billiards, courtyards with grills. There is also a serene, secluded park just steps from your front door. Excellent location just minutes from DC, close to 395, the Pentagon, and within a short walk to Shirlington Village and dog park.**Come live near the new Amazon HQ2***. Pet friendly!!