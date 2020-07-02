All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

4141 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4141 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Watch glorious sunsets from your West facing, Sunny, spacious and move in ready 2 BR & den, 2 bathroom condo in the coveted West Village of Shirlington! You will love this quiet penthouse with a view! Featuring hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and a pantry. Watch the sunset or work from home in the cheerful sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The Master bedroom has a roomy walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving. The unit includes a newer, full-size washer and dryer. The building has a security door. Parking is included. The complex provides top-notch amenities including a FREE SHUTTLE TO AND FROM METRO, the largest pool in Arlington, a fitness center, business center, club house with billiards, courtyards with grills. There is also a serene, secluded park just steps from your front door. Excellent location just minutes from DC, close to 395, the Pentagon, and within a short walk to Shirlington Village and dog park.**Come live near the new Amazon HQ2***. Pet friendly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

