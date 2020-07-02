4141 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Watch glorious sunsets from your West facing, Sunny, spacious and move in ready 2 BR & den, 2 bathroom condo in the coveted West Village of Shirlington! You will love this quiet penthouse with a view! Featuring hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and a pantry. Watch the sunset or work from home in the cheerful sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The Master bedroom has a roomy walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving. The unit includes a newer, full-size washer and dryer. The building has a security door. Parking is included. The complex provides top-notch amenities including a FREE SHUTTLE TO AND FROM METRO, the largest pool in Arlington, a fitness center, business center, club house with billiards, courtyards with grills. There is also a serene, secluded park just steps from your front door. Excellent location just minutes from DC, close to 395, the Pentagon, and within a short walk to Shirlington Village and dog park.**Come live near the new Amazon HQ2***. Pet friendly!!