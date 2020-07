Amenities

Located in the convenience of dynamic Ballston neighborhood, one block to Ballston Metro. Enjoy the new restaurants and bars at Ballston Quarter, family friendly outdoor park, public library. Updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless silver appliances. Wood floor on main level with lots of natural light and south facing unit. Higher end carpet on 2nd level. Private gated brick patio for entertaining. Availability flexible beginning November 1st. TENANT OCCUPIED.