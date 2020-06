Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

4115 D S Four Mile Run Dr Available 03/04/20 SUN FILLED APARTMENT HOME IN ARLINGTON - THIS SUN FILLED APARTMENT HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN ARLINGTON WITH EASY ACCESS TO SHIRLINGTON, DC, STORES, RESTAURANTS AND MORE!!!



THIS UNIT OFFERS ITS OWN ENTRANCE ON THE GROUND LEVEL WITH A PATIO AT THE FRONT DOOR!!!



EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM THAT ARE ALL GOOD SIZED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!



KITCHEN OFFERS MANY CABINETS AND A CENTER ISLAND!!! DINING ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN IS VERY RARE TO FIND IN A CONDO APARTMENT HOME!!!



2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2 SPACIOUS BATHROOMS WITH EXCELLENT FEATURES LIKE SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER!!! MANY CLOSETS AND WITH BUILTINS!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED APARTMENT HOME IN LOVELY WEST VILLAGE OF SHIRLINGTON!!!



