Arlington, VA
4 S MANCHESTER ST
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

4 S MANCHESTER ST

4 South Manchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 South Manchester Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner is listing agent. New Pella windows with new shades throughout. New wall to wall carpet in basement and bedrooms. New neutral area rugs over hardwood floors in Living/DiningRoom . Will be in by Tenant move in. BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES SLATE PATIO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 S MANCHESTER ST have any available units?
4 S MANCHESTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 S MANCHESTER ST have?
Some of 4 S MANCHESTER ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 S MANCHESTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
4 S MANCHESTER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 S MANCHESTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 4 S MANCHESTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4 S MANCHESTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 4 S MANCHESTER ST offers parking.
Does 4 S MANCHESTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 S MANCHESTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 S MANCHESTER ST have a pool?
No, 4 S MANCHESTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 4 S MANCHESTER ST have accessible units?
No, 4 S MANCHESTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4 S MANCHESTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 S MANCHESTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
