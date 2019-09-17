All apartments in Arlington
3948 9TH RD S

3948 9th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3948 9th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Home in Great Location! This end-unit townhouse boasts tons of light. Lovely neutral paint throughout. Gleaming hardwoods on both levels. Eat-in kitchen has granite and is open to dining area. Powder room on first floor, as well as ample coat closet and small foyer. Two bedroom suites each with full updated bathroom. Ceiling fans in dining area and both bedrooms. Owner-supplied neutral rugs in living area, dining area and both bedrooms. New storm door with screen. Close to Pentagon, Shirlington, DC, dining, shopping, and Amazon! No smoking, no pets (of any size), thank you. This townhouse has been lovingly cared for. Not your average rental! And, not your average landlord either. Landlord (wife is a realtor), is very responsive to repair requests. Even changes the HVAC filters for the tenants once a quarter! $40.00 application fee for each applicant covers credit check. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 9TH RD S have any available units?
3948 9TH RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3948 9TH RD S have?
Some of 3948 9TH RD S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 9TH RD S currently offering any rent specials?
3948 9TH RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 9TH RD S pet-friendly?
No, 3948 9TH RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3948 9TH RD S offer parking?
Yes, 3948 9TH RD S offers parking.
Does 3948 9TH RD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3948 9TH RD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 9TH RD S have a pool?
No, 3948 9TH RD S does not have a pool.
Does 3948 9TH RD S have accessible units?
No, 3948 9TH RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 9TH RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3948 9TH RD S has units with dishwashers.
