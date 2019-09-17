3948 9TH RD S

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Great Location! This end-unit townhouse boasts tons of light. Lovely neutral paint throughout. Gleaming hardwoods on both levels. Eat-in kitchen has granite and is open to dining area. Powder room on first floor, as well as ample coat closet and small foyer. Two bedroom suites each with full updated bathroom. Ceiling fans in dining area and both bedrooms. Owner-supplied neutral rugs in living area, dining area and both bedrooms. New storm door with screen. Close to Pentagon, Shirlington, DC, dining, shopping, and Amazon! No smoking, no pets (of any size), thank you. This townhouse has been lovingly cared for. Not your average rental! And, not your average landlord either. Landlord (wife is a realtor), is very responsive to repair requests. Even changes the HVAC filters for the tenants once a quarter! $40.00 application fee for each applicant covers credit check. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify.