This spacious and sun-filled one bedroom is ready for move in. Freshly painted throughout and hardwood floors make this unit stand out. Granite counters, stainless appliances and NEW washer/dryer installed. Enjoy the balcony off of living area with room for outside pleasure. Swimming pool and exercise facility in the building. Conveniently located between VA Square and Ballston Metro stops, with a 92 walk score. GREAT LOCATION! Easy to show and vacant.