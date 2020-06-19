3830 9th South N

Amenities

Renter's Warehouse and Kate Moore proudly present to you to this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the heart of Arlington! Less than a 5 minute walk to Metro Station! CABLE and INTERNET, ELECTRICITY, WATER, GAS, and TRASH ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Features granite counter tops, fireplace, washer & dryer, Garage parking for 1. Enjoy the following community amenities:Gym Facility, Swimming Pool, Party Room, Courtyard w/grilles, Spa Pool & Hot Tub. Abundant amount of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment options available, all walking or metro accessible! Please contact Kate Moore at 703.565.7959 for more info or to schedule a time to view the property.