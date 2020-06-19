All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3830 9th South N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3830 9th South N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3830 9th South N

3830 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Alcova Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3830 9th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Renter's Warehouse and Kate Moore proudly present to you to this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the heart of Arlington! Less than a 5 minute walk to Metro Station! CABLE and INTERNET, ELECTRICITY, WATER, GAS, and TRASH ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Features granite counter tops, fireplace, washer & dryer, Garage parking for 1. Enjoy the following community amenities:Gym Facility, Swimming Pool, Party Room, Courtyard w/grilles, Spa Pool & Hot Tub. Abundant amount of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment options available, all walking or metro accessible! Please contact Kate Moore at 703.565.7959 for more info or to schedule a time to view the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 9th South N have any available units?
3830 9th South N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 9th South N have?
Some of 3830 9th South N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 9th South N currently offering any rent specials?
3830 9th South N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 9th South N pet-friendly?
No, 3830 9th South N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3830 9th South N offer parking?
Yes, 3830 9th South N does offer parking.
Does 3830 9th South N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 9th South N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 9th South N have a pool?
Yes, 3830 9th South N has a pool.
Does 3830 9th South N have accessible units?
No, 3830 9th South N does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 9th South N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 9th South N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University