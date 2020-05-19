All apartments in Arlington
3815 9TH ROAD S
3815 9TH ROAD S

3815 9th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3815 9th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Don~t miss this amazing town home, in a fantastic Arlington location! Spacious, Immaculate, Convenient, Bright, Sunny, coveted CORNER UNIT town home in popular Dundree Knolls community!3-level town home enjoys TWO master suites, each with its own full bathroom. Another full bath on lowest level of home; as well as a half bath on main level.Recently-renovated exterior includes: newer siding, windows, and roof. Just-renovated full interior of home includes: fully-renovated kitchen; renovated 3.5 baths (wow!); refinished hardwood floors; brand new carpet; and fresh paint throughout. Also, enjoy wood-burning fireplace, and quiet back deck.Great Arlington neighborhood with shopping, fitness clubs, bars & restaurants. Be close to everything! Minutes from the heart of DC, 395, GW Parkway, Pentagon, Arlington Hall, Skyline Plaza, Fort Myer, Navy Annex., Reagan National On direct Metro Bus route A, B, D, E, F & J. 1.2 miles to Pentagon, Crystal City, Pentagon City Mall & Pentagon Metro. Rent includes two parking passes; exterior/grounds maintenance; weekly trash/recycle pick-up; and water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 9TH ROAD S have any available units?
3815 9TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 9TH ROAD S have?
Some of 3815 9TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 9TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
3815 9TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 9TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 3815 9TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3815 9TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 3815 9TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 3815 9TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 9TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 9TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 3815 9TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 3815 9TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 3815 9TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 9TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 9TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.
