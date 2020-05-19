3815 9TH ROAD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Don~t miss this amazing town home, in a fantastic Arlington location! Spacious, Immaculate, Convenient, Bright, Sunny, coveted CORNER UNIT town home in popular Dundree Knolls community!3-level town home enjoys TWO master suites, each with its own full bathroom. Another full bath on lowest level of home; as well as a half bath on main level.Recently-renovated exterior includes: newer siding, windows, and roof. Just-renovated full interior of home includes: fully-renovated kitchen; renovated 3.5 baths (wow!); refinished hardwood floors; brand new carpet; and fresh paint throughout. Also, enjoy wood-burning fireplace, and quiet back deck.Great Arlington neighborhood with shopping, fitness clubs, bars & restaurants. Be close to everything! Minutes from the heart of DC, 395, GW Parkway, Pentagon, Arlington Hall, Skyline Plaza, Fort Myer, Navy Annex., Reagan National On direct Metro Bus route A, B, D, E, F & J. 1.2 miles to Pentagon, Crystal City, Pentagon City Mall & Pentagon Metro. Rent includes two parking passes; exterior/grounds maintenance; weekly trash/recycle pick-up; and water/sewer.