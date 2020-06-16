3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE

Amenities

Vacant. Show Anytime. Rare opportunity to rent a luxury size one bedroom condominium with over 1,100 square feet and with views of Washington D.C., Monuments, and the Potomac River. And the condo fee includes all you need including all utilities, cable/wifi package, pool, sauna, health club, 24 hr reception & underground garage parking, in house maintenance services, community room and so much more in this sought after community just steps to VA Square Metro, groceries, restaurants, shopping mall, and all other conveniences. Located just 10 minutes by car or metro to the New Amazon HQ, National Airport, and Washington D.C. This grand one bedroom with all hardwood floors includes separate dining room, living room, laundry room, multiple closets, pantry and extremely large balcony overlooking Washington, DC and the Potomac River with majestic views of the monuments. Owner may consider rental option on case by case basis. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy and owner financing may be considered on a case by case basis. Ratan Kumar is the owner and is a licensed Realtor.