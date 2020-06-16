All apartments in Arlington
3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:31 PM

3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE

3800 Fairfax Drive · (703) 757-4510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1512 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Vacant. Show Anytime. Rare opportunity to rent a luxury size one bedroom condominium with over 1,100 square feet and with views of Washington D.C., Monuments, and the Potomac River. And the condo fee includes all you need including all utilities, cable/wifi package, pool, sauna, health club, 24 hr reception & underground garage parking, in house maintenance services, community room and so much more in this sought after community just steps to VA Square Metro, groceries, restaurants, shopping mall, and all other conveniences. Located just 10 minutes by car or metro to the New Amazon HQ, National Airport, and Washington D.C. This grand one bedroom with all hardwood floors includes separate dining room, living room, laundry room, multiple closets, pantry and extremely large balcony overlooking Washington, DC and the Potomac River with majestic views of the monuments. Owner may consider rental option on case by case basis. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy and owner financing may be considered on a case by case basis. Ratan Kumar is the owner and is a licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE have any available units?
3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 FAIRFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
