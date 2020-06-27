3651 S.four Mile Run Dr

All apartments in Arlington
Location

3651 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 3 Level Duplex in Arlington! Entering this amazing space you will notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring found throughout. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms boast ample natural light, generous reach-in closet space & stunning hardwood flooring. The enormous finished basement rounds out this amazing unit perfect for entertaining. The fenced-in landscaped backyard with large shed is the cherry on top of this perfect unit. Available now so do not miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

