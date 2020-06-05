3616 KEMPER ROAD

Amenities

GORGEOUS 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the much sought-after Arlington area FOR RENT! Less than a 10 minute walk to the Shirlington shops and restaurants, it features 3BRs, 2 Full BAs and a walk-out basement. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, butcher block, granite countertops, backsplash and ceramic floors. Recently updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Temperature controlled ceramic flooring in basement with walk out exit to a nicely fenced backyard. Good size deck for a nice cookout. Easy access to metro, DC, Pentagon and National Landing. Short walk to W/OD trail, grocery store, dog park, shops and restaurants. Available 02/8.