All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3616 KEMPER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3616 KEMPER ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3616 KEMPER ROAD

3616 Kemper Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Nauck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3616 Kemper Rd, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the much sought-after Arlington area FOR RENT! Less than a 10 minute walk to the Shirlington shops and restaurants, it features 3BRs, 2 Full BAs and a walk-out basement. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, butcher block, granite countertops, backsplash and ceramic floors. Recently updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Temperature controlled ceramic flooring in basement with walk out exit to a nicely fenced backyard. Good size deck for a nice cookout. Easy access to metro, DC, Pentagon and National Landing. Short walk to W/OD trail, grocery store, dog park, shops and restaurants. Available 02/8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 KEMPER ROAD have any available units?
3616 KEMPER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 KEMPER ROAD have?
Some of 3616 KEMPER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 KEMPER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3616 KEMPER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 KEMPER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 KEMPER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3616 KEMPER ROAD offer parking?
No, 3616 KEMPER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3616 KEMPER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3616 KEMPER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 KEMPER ROAD have a pool?
No, 3616 KEMPER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3616 KEMPER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3616 KEMPER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 KEMPER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 KEMPER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University