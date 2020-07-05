All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3504 14th Street S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3504 14th Street S
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:07 PM

3504 14th Street S

3504 14th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3504 14th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
4BR/2.5 BA Cape Cod with fully finished attic and basement provide plenty of living and storage space. HUGE Fenced Yard and Large Patio. HW floors, Ceiling Fans, Gas Fireplace, Shed for storage. Super convenient location! Close to Columbia Pike and all the new development. Off street parking. Available June 1. No cats. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 14th Street S have any available units?
3504 14th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 14th Street S have?
Some of 3504 14th Street S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 14th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
3504 14th Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 14th Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 14th Street S is pet friendly.
Does 3504 14th Street S offer parking?
Yes, 3504 14th Street S offers parking.
Does 3504 14th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 14th Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 14th Street S have a pool?
No, 3504 14th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 3504 14th Street S have accessible units?
No, 3504 14th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 14th Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 14th Street S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University