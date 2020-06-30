All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

3424 7TH STREET S

3424 7th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3424 7th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Single family home in a fantastic location in Arlington available February 15! This well maintained home underwent significant upgrades in 2019. Centrally located 1.5 miles from Ballston and 1.5 miles from 395. Easy walk to restaurants and shops on Columbia Pike. 2 main level bedrooms. One upper level bedroom and a fully finished bright basement. Huge, flat, fully fenced backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit required if approved. No more than 2 incomes to qualify and a minimum credit score of 700 will be needed to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 7TH STREET S have any available units?
3424 7TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 7TH STREET S have?
Some of 3424 7TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 7TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3424 7TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 7TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3424 7TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 3424 7TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 3424 7TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 3424 7TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 7TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 7TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3424 7TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3424 7TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3424 7TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 7TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 7TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

