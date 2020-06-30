3424 7TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Single family home in a fantastic location in Arlington available February 15! This well maintained home underwent significant upgrades in 2019. Centrally located 1.5 miles from Ballston and 1.5 miles from 395. Easy walk to restaurants and shops on Columbia Pike. 2 main level bedrooms. One upper level bedroom and a fully finished bright basement. Huge, flat, fully fenced backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit required if approved. No more than 2 incomes to qualify and a minimum credit score of 700 will be needed to be considered.