Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

2 level Rambler in Close in North Arlington with Easy commute to Washington D.C. Kitchen to include Granite countertops, cabinets, ceramic floor and Stainless Steel appliances, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and another full bath on the lower level. Finished hardwood floors on the main level and Berber Carpeting in the basement. Family room in basement is finished and has a wet bar.