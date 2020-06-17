All apartments in Arlington
3418 Dickerson St.
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

3418 Dickerson St.

3418 North Dickerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3418 North Dickerson Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Rock Spring

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
3418 Dickerson St. Available 07/02/19 RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT 2 SEPARATE LIVING SPACES WITH 6 BEDROOMS, 31/2 BATHS IN A BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER COUNTRY CLUB MANORS COMMUNITY - The main level has hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. It features a bright Living Room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves for your love of reading; a separate Dining Room with chair rails; a renovated Kitchen with a center granite island and a wall of windows that bring in tons of natural light. A Sun Room off the Living Room offers a quiet place for relaxing. There is a laundry room on the main floor with stacked washer and dryer and a powder room. The upper level features a remodeled spacious Master Bedroom with new flooring filled with lights through large windows, a separate Master Bathroom and a closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a full bath in the hallway. The house has 2 zone HVAC system for your convenience.
The lower level offers total privacy with 2 bedrooms with their own windows, a private Living room, a Kitchenette, a Full Bath, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Microwave. A door leading to the backyard offers a separate entrance/exit. Enjoy the park-like setting in the beautifully landscaped backyard.

Available: July 1st, 2019
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security deposit: $4,500
Pets: Case by case
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $180,000

Showing: Schedule on line

Listed by Jessie Do
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N Washington St, Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Licensed in VA & MD

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management,Inc.
450 N Washington St, Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
www.peakeinc.com

(RLNE4887828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Dickerson St. have any available units?
3418 Dickerson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Dickerson St. have?
Some of 3418 Dickerson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Dickerson St. currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Dickerson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Dickerson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 Dickerson St. is pet friendly.
Does 3418 Dickerson St. offer parking?
No, 3418 Dickerson St. does not offer parking.
Does 3418 Dickerson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 Dickerson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Dickerson St. have a pool?
No, 3418 Dickerson St. does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Dickerson St. have accessible units?
No, 3418 Dickerson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Dickerson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Dickerson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
