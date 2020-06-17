Amenities

3418 Dickerson St. Available 07/02/19 RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT 2 SEPARATE LIVING SPACES WITH 6 BEDROOMS, 31/2 BATHS IN A BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER COUNTRY CLUB MANORS COMMUNITY - The main level has hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. It features a bright Living Room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves for your love of reading; a separate Dining Room with chair rails; a renovated Kitchen with a center granite island and a wall of windows that bring in tons of natural light. A Sun Room off the Living Room offers a quiet place for relaxing. There is a laundry room on the main floor with stacked washer and dryer and a powder room. The upper level features a remodeled spacious Master Bedroom with new flooring filled with lights through large windows, a separate Master Bathroom and a closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a full bath in the hallway. The house has 2 zone HVAC system for your convenience.

The lower level offers total privacy with 2 bedrooms with their own windows, a private Living room, a Kitchenette, a Full Bath, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Microwave. A door leading to the backyard offers a separate entrance/exit. Enjoy the park-like setting in the beautifully landscaped backyard.



Available: July 1st, 2019

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security deposit: $4,500

Pets: Case by case

Pet deposit: $500 per animal

Application fee: $50

Qualifying income: $180,000



Showing: Schedule on line



Listed by Jessie Do

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N Washington St, Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

Licensed in VA & MD



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management,Inc.

450 N Washington St, Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

www.peakeinc.com



